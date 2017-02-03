Maroons grab back-to-back wins after easing past Seaton Carew

Whitby RUFC gained their second away win in as many weeks with victory against a stubborn and committed Seaton Carew side.

The Maroons were dealt a blow with the loss of Jack Braithwaite and Richard Hare, but welcomed back the returning Connor Clements into the team.

The game started with the young Whitby scrum struggling to counter act their more experienced counterparts at the set-piece area.

This frustrated the Whitby backs, who struggled to get any ball and put any phases of play together.

The visitors defended well and gradually got themselves in the game and started to gain territory.

After a good period of pressure from the Maroons it was young Jannie Jacobs who finished off a move in the corner to grab the first points of the afternoon.

Unfortunately for Whitby, the scores were soon drawn level after a period of pressure from Seaton saw the deservedly get themselves back into the game.

The remainder of the half witnessed two very committed sides putting much effort into grabbing the lead.

David Bland, Connor Clennan and James Newton were making themselves busy around the part and tackling well with Bruce Reed seeing plenty of the ball and taking it to the hosts with good forward running.

The remainder of the first half had no further scoring and with the referee blowing his whistle at 5-5 there was no complaints from either side.

Coach Matt Webster relayed to his side that the team that wants to win this game more and who kept calm under pressure were going to win this close contest.

The players needed to find an extra gear and stay composed at key times of the encounter.

With the message received by the players, it was now over to them at the start of the second half.

The contest continued with the same grit and determination on show from both sides.

Gordon Bland, Sam Webster and Steve Allen started to put Whitby into good positions on the field but they failed to convert any chances on offer.

The Maroons were also defending well when needed with George Reeves, John Hatton and Oliver Telfer standing up to the task in hand.

With time ticking down it was likely that in a game this tight the next points were going to be of vital importance.

When Whitby were awarded a penalty in a central position just inside their own half, Stu Gregson committed to taking the opportunity on.

He made no mistake and easily got the distance and accuracy spot on to get his team in the lead with only 10 minutes remaining.

Shortly after he had another opportunity, this time a little closer, to put his team six points ahead, in which again no mistake was made and he duly scored the penalty.

Whitby controlled the remainder of the game well and glossed the score line when the last play of the game saw Gordon Bland go over from close range which was converted by Gregson to make the final score 18-5 to visitors Whitby.

This was a result that in fairness could have gone either way against a much improved Seaton Carew team from earlier in the season.

Manager Matt Jones commented: “A sign of a good team is delivering the result when not quite up to standard, we have now done this in the past two weeks.

“We need to step up against title-chasing Redcar in our next game and show this league what we can do.”

Man of the match:

Stu Gregson

Again delivering for his team under pressure at the right time.