Depleted Whitby Ladies beaten at Stockton

Whitby Ladies travelled to Stockton Roesberry 2nds on Saturday with a squad of 11 players, facing Stockton, who had a strong squad of 16.
Stu Gregson on the charge at Bishop Auckland

Maroons crash back down to earth with 41-7 drubbing

Whitby were back on the road last Saturday and were hopeful of continuing their excellent start to the season and to keep their unbeaten run intact.

Whitby's young Lions are, from left, Max Galloway, Ben Fox and Tom Guan

Young Whitby aces go extra mile for Teesside Lions

Three 16-year-old boys from Whitby have gone the extra mile to further their basketball careers with Teesside Lions.
Dean Harrison

Thousands flock to Oliver's Mount as Harrison dominates Gold Cup

Thousands of bike fans from flocked to Oliver’s Mount at the weekend for 66th Scarborough Gold Cup and they were treated to some top class racing.

The route of the hotly-anticipated Rio Heroes homecoming parade in Leeds celebrating the achievements of Yorkshire Olympic and Paralympic athletes has been unveiled.

Unveiled: Parade route for Yorkshire's Rio heroes

Here it is – the route our Rio Heroes will take during a spectacular homecoming parade in Leeds city centre tomorrow.
A Whitby Maroons man gets stuck in. Pictures by Jenny Brown-Wood

Magnificent Maroons stay top after scalping South Shields

Durham and Northumberland Division Two table-toppers Whitby RUFC made it three wins out of three when they won at newly-promoted South Shields.

Monica Eskridge (above) is the new captain of the North Riding Eagles

Eagles name Eskridge as skipper for new season

North Riding Eagles have named Monica Eskridge as the new club captain for 2016 -17.
Cara Shardlow

Whitby rider Cara handed GB call-up

Whitby rider Cara Shardlow is celebrating after being handed a call-up to ride for Great Britain in France next month.

Harrogate RUFC director of rugby Dave Doherty

Doherty reflects on second loss for ‘Gate

Harrogate RUFC’s new director of rugby says he saw an improvement in his side’s performance, despite a second defeat of the season, to Tynedale.

Luke Brown in action for Whitby RUFC during Saturday's victory over Whitley Back Rockcliff. Pictures: Jenny Brown

Maroons go top after Bay success

Whitby RUFC made it two wins in as many games in Durham & Northumberland Division Two with a home triumph over Whitley Bay Rockcliff.

North Riding Eagles VC. Picture: Ceri Oakes

Eagles swoop for Irish ace

North Riding Eagles Volleyball Club are set to sign an Irish international ahead of the new 2016/17 season.

Whitby RUFC kick-off their 2016/17 campaign at home to Ashington on Saturday

Maroons aiming to start season with a bang

Whitby RUFC’s 1st XV kick-off their Durham & Northumberland Division Two season on Saturday when they host Ashington at the Showfield.

RIO 2016: Leeds's own Alistair and Jonny Brownlee with their gold and silver medals for the Men's Triathlon. PIC: PA

Party time! Parade to celebrate Yorkshire athletes’ Rio success

YORKSHIRE’S Olympic and Paralympic stars are set to receive a heroes welcome at a special homecoming parade in Leeds later this month.

Matt Conner's golf tips

MATT CONNER: Throwing drill can help improve distance control

Last week, a group of lady golfers attended a half-day short game session with me.

Matthew Bell shows off his national trophy

Borough bowler Bell snaps up British title

Teenager Matthew Bell snapped up the British Parks Junior Merit title at Bridgewater Bowling Club at the weekend.

Athletics

ATHLETICS: Emma maintains top form at Dalby Parkrun

There was a record turnout of 20 club members at the latest Dalby Forest Parkrun.

Ed Clancy wins his third Olympic gold medal in Rio

RIO VIDEO & 360 PHOTO: Yorkshire's Ed Clancy gears up to equal Sir Bradley Wiggins' five Olympic golds

Yorkshire's Olympic cycling superstar Ed Clancy hopes to equal Sir Bradley Wiggins' total of five gold medals.

Paul Drinkhall

Olympic ace takes positives from Rio experience

Loftus’ Paul Drinkhall believes the future of table tennis in Britain looks bright despite the team’s Rio 2016 coming to an at the quarter-final stage.

Nicola Adams going for a second historic Olympic gold

EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Olympic boxing gold will be 'another day at the office', says Nicola Adams

Yorkshire's Olympic boxing champ Nicola Adams today vowed to bring home a historic second gold medal and confidently said it would be 'another day at the office'.

Silver in Rio for Sheffield super mum Jessica Ennis Hill

360 PHOTO: Super mum Jessica Ennis-Hill is still our golden girl after silver in Rio

Super mum Jessica Ennis-Hill is still our golden girl despite silver in the heptathlon at the Rio Olympics, writes Graham Walker.
