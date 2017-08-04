Mangan scoops top prize of £5,000

Have your say

Whitby Chartered Skippers Association Summer Festival held their presentation night at the Star Inn, Whitby on July 28.

Whitby’s Chris Mangan sealed top spot and was handed his £5,000 prize by Javed Hosain of sponsor Passage To India.

William Barrett from Wakefield finished second and was handed a £1,000 by sponsors The Star Inn, Whitby.

A W.C.S.A spokesman said: “Thank you to all who attended the event.

“Thanks also to John Barlow of the Star Inn Whitby for the use of the pub and setting up the venue.

“And Bernard Vasey for doing the presentation speech and prize giving on the night.”