Magnificent Maia makes a splash at British Championships

Olympic hopeful Maia Hall of Sleights near Whitby is the new British Champion in the women’s 50-metre breaststroke for 15-year-olds.

Maia made the breakthrough this week at the British Championships being held in Sheffield when she took the gold medal.

She attends Eskdale School in Whitby although she has been awarded a swimming scholarship at Ellesmere College in Shropshire, where she starts in September.

This will be an increase in pool and gym time for her in a bid to further her Olympic hopes.

This is the latest success for a youngster who has already won gold at county and regional levels and it improves on the previous bronze she won nationally.

In the past, Sleights youngster Maia has also been included in the England Talent Pathway camp aimed at producing Olympic level swimmers.

Father Mike Hall, who works at the Boulby Potash mine, said afterwards: “I am so proud of her achievement and the level of determination she has shown to get this far.

“We would also like to thank Cleveland Potash for their generous sponsorship.

“Their sponsorship helps with the costs of race suits which can be up to £300, plus travelling and hotel expenses.”