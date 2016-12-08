Ladies see off rivals Stokesley

Whitby Ladies travelled to Middlesbrough on Saturday where they grabbed a 3-0 success against Stokesley 2nds.

The game started off with equal amounts of possession with both teams making good and accurate passes.

Standing in as goalkeeper, Siobhan Robinson made some great saves, as Stokesley found a gap in Whitby’s formation.

They won several short corners which were effortlessly defended by Michelle Myers, Jo Braithwaite and Jess Hogarth.

Zara Noble was making some great tackles and was able to throw some early balls down to Whitby’s forward line.

Unfortunately due to the bounce in the pitch, Whitby were struggling to connect with some of the harder balls.

Natasha Kent moved well on and off the ball and found herself travelling well with the ball around Stokesley players.

She was able to work the ball down the centre of the pitch finding Emily Webster in position to score the first goal for Whitby.

Daisy Storr was unfortunate not to score several goals for Whitby as she was skilfully able to move the ball well around Stokesley player in our attacking zone.

Whitby successfully won several short corners, but due to the bounce in the pitch the girls were finding it hard to carry out prepared short corners as in previous games.

However between Danielle Walker and Danni Halley they were able to control the ball and take some hard shots on goal.

Lisette Vincent-Jones was able to score a further two goals for Whitby, both from rebounded shots on goal.

Thank you to Beth Sanderson for side-line support and our two match sponsors The Dolphin Hotel and The Whitby Rotary Club.