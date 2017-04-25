Harrison hits winning form at Spring Cup meeting

The current king of English road racing continued his domination as he took seven victories from seven starts over the two-day meeting at Oliver's Mount last weekend.

Dean Harrison, now racing onboard Kawasakis for Silicone Engineering also went home with the Bob Smith Spring Cup trophy from the flagship race of the weekend.

He had to fight for it though as Irishman Lee Johnston got a flyer from the start and led for much of the race until Harrison picked off second place and eventually caught Johnston in the eight-lap thriller.

After just two rounds it puts the Bradford based rider, who claims Oliver's as his home circuit, at the top of the Duke Road Race Rankings with 470 points with Daniel Hegarty in second with 312 and Joe Thompson a further 49 points down in third with a total of 263.

James Cowton, of Kilham, and Ivan Lintin shared the winners laurels in the Super Lightweight (Supertwins) races.

Ian Lougher, one of the most successful ever riders at England's only road racing circuit, and Justin Waring from Whitby shared the Ultra Lightweight honours which saw the pair have a head to head battle in the Sunday race with Waring coming out top.

David Bell won both the Classic Superbike races on his Yamaha OWO1. Adrian Harrison brought his Triumph Daytona first in both the Junior B races and Joe Thompson achieved a 'double-double' in the Solo Open B and the Lightweight races.