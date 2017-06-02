Harris falls just short in final bout

Whitby Boxing Club’s Reece Harris impressed in his National Schoolboy Championships final, but fell short as he lost out on points.
March, took on two-time champion Kyle Parr in Manchester after making his way through to the final.
Despite a solid second round, Parr’s class showed and he claimed a unanimous points decision win.
Harris’ coach Stewart Lorains was quick to praise his boxer for his efforts.
“Since coming to the gym, Reece has improved 1000%,” said Lorains.
“It was a close fight, Reece had a shoulder injury and had waited around all day for the fight too as we were last on.
“The kid came out strongly in the first and Reece took a standing count, but he bounced back well and could’ve nicked it.
“Thank you to all his coaches, particularly Rob Layton.”