Hall lands gold medal at National Schools Finals

Whitby’s Maia Hall stormed to gold at the School Games National Finals, which took place at Loughborough University.

Contesting the girls 4x100m freestyle relay, the Eskdale School pupil produced a brilliant second leg swim, maintaining the lead that Debbie Cocking had given her at the changeover.

Fast forward two legs and Hall and her teammates were climbing onto the top step of the podium.

Earlier in the day Hall had also picked up bronze in the 100m breaststroke, so made the 2017 School Games one to remember.

Of her relay efforts Hall said: “I felt the pressure as Debbie had won her leg and so I just had to win mine.

“I’m really happy with the meet, given I haven’t really done any training yet as it’s the start of the season. I just want to get faster now.”

The School Games are an integrated multi-sport event for the UK’s most talented school-age athletes, with around 1,600 athletes competing across 12 sports, seven of which included disability disciplines.

Previous competitors include Paralympic champions Hannah Cockroft, Ellie Simmonds and Jonnie Peacock, Olympic champion Adam Peaty, and GB sprinters Adam Gemili and Dina Asher-Smith.

The School Games are the springboard for future athletes with 56 of the 382 athletes representing Team GB at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio having competed at the School Games.

The four-day event is supported by National Lottery funding from Sport England and delivered by the Youth Sport Trust.