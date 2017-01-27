Five-star Whitby see off Stockton

Whitby Ladies played their first match after a six-week Christmas break when they met Stockton at home.

The game started off with Stockton keeping a lot of the possession in what was a very fast paced first half, where Whitby were finding their feet after the winter break.

Stockton were able to score an early goal in the first 15 minutes, however Whitby didn’t let this effect their game.

The hosts started passing and moving on and off the ball, making strong runs and very solid tackles.

Stockton had a very strong defence and were able to hit the ball with great force up to their attacking zone.

Siobhan Robinson, Michelle Myers and Jess Hogarth, along with goalkeeper Ruth Ashley made a solid defence, stopping any further goals being scored by Stockton in the first half.

Centre midfielder Dani Halley sent some strong early balls down both the right and left wing.

Whitby won several early short corners in the first half, which were all saved by Stockton’s outstanding goalkeeper.

Left-winger Natasha Kent continued to work well with Zara Noble to clear any danger to the Whitby goal, leaving the half-time score at 1-0 to Stockton.

The second half started with Whitby enjoying more possession of the ball, Emma Raw sent some strong shots down to winger Lisette Vincent-Jones, who was unfortunately unable to turn these shots into a goal.

Whitby scored their first goal via Emily Webster, which was skilfully carried down the right wing by Millie Storr.

Whitby continued to play a strong game, intercepting Stockton’s passes and working the ball around their attacking players.

Webster went on to score a further two goals as the hosts got on top, Danielle Walker scored her side’s fourth goal and Jaz Parks scored the fifth and final goal for Whitby after playing her first official game as part of the club.

The final score was 5-1 to the home side, completing a superb comeback after falling behind to their visitors so early on in the encounter at Caedmon School.