Ferns' delight at Yorkshire Coast 10k hat-trick

Whitby’s Jay Ferns continued his love affair with the Yorkshire Coast 10k on Saturday when he won it for the third consecutive year.

Ferns, who turns 20 this weekend, completed the Scarborough seafront-based run in 32.16, finishing 15 seconds clear of Quaker AC’s Michael Joyeux, who came second.

This wrapped up a hugely impressive treble for the Loftus & Whitby AC man, who has won the race on the three occasions that he has entered it.

“I enjoyed it, though there was a bit of a swirling wind on the day that made it a bit more difficult,” he said.

“I do like this race, it is one that I always try and fit into my schedule. I’ve won it every time I’ve entered it, which isn’t bad.

“It was a case of sitting and waiting to check out the fitness of the rest of the runners around me.

“When everyone else looked tired I broke away and that paid off for me.”

Ferns, who is now also running for Trafford AC due to him attending university in Manchester, has more events coming thick and fast over the next month or so.

He added: “I’ve got quite a few more events coming up at the moment.

“There is the Abbey Dash in Leeds, the Northern Cross Country Relays, a Podium 5K and then possibly the European Cross Country Qualifiers in Liverpool at the end of November.

“I’m not 100% on whether I’m running in the European Qualifiers, but it would be a good test to see where I am at the moment.

“The underlying goal for me would be to get a Great Britain vest in the future, but that isn’t why I do it - I run because I enjoy it.

“I started when Eskdale School did a Junior Great North Run a few years ago and it has just gone on from there.”