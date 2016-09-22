Eagles name Eskridge as skipper for new season

North Riding Eagles have named Monica Eskridge as the new club captain for 2016 -17.

Following on from the successful club captains of the past few years American all star Nicki McClure and firefighter Heather Reid is a big challenge.

Eskridge herself was guided and mentored by the McClure and inspired by Reid and she’s excited to be following in their footsteps.

Head coach Anthony Laffan said “Selecting Monica was easy we have seen her grow into a mature match-winning player these last three years.

“The other players already look to her for support and leadership.

“However the club captains job is to be more than a role model on court, it is to be an ambassador for the club at all times and Monica excels in those duties.

“She leads the way in coaching our inclusive volleyball.”

Eskridge herself is delighted, she said: “I will not let the club down, it is a huge honour and I feel so proud to have been chosen.”

The new skipper has already been busy off court welcoming new players to the club’s inclusive training at Botton Village on a Friday.

She’s also set to lead the team into their second match of the season against old rivals Tameside from Manchester this Saturday.

The Eagles see top hitter Jitka Jiterova return to the side but have lost new signing Irish star Ellen Dukes to an ankle injury.

Good news for those players in Whitby is the return of Monday evening training at Caedmon College.

For anyone interested in playing just contact the club on 01287 660571 or message the club on Facebook.