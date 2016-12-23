Eagles fight back to sink Coventry

North Riding Eagles are enjoying a Merry Christmas after a third consecutive victory in the women’s national volleyball league, seeing off Coventry in their latest clash.

Coventry started strongly and won the first two sets 25-12 and 26-24.

Ex-Eagles captain Heather Reid stepped up to serve for the start of the third set, six points later after ferocious serving Coventry had called a time-out to try and stop the Eagles onslaught.

They were soon calling another as Rebecca Laffan had also taken up the charge and pounded hits into the visitors forcing them to pause at 13-7 down.

The crowd were now in fine voice as North Riding stormed back into the match with a 25 -18 win to make it 2-1 in sets.

Abbie Lavender and Rebecca Laffan picked everything up Catherine Laffan was showing why she is rated so highly as a setter and the young Eagles grew in confidence in attack.

A fourth set win for the hosts meant the game went to a tie-break set to 15 points.

The Eagles now began to dominate at the net and, led by Jitka Jizeruva, they blocked and spiked with confidence.

New players Mie Dahm and Heather Bismuth were among the points as the Eagles won 15-11 to win the match 3-2.

Proud Eagles coach Anthony Laffan said: “ It never ceases to amaze me what our players are capable of.

“Our plan for survival in this tough season was to settle the new players into the team before Christmas and try and target some wins after the New Year.

“To have three wins before Christmas is a bonus but we are not out of the relegation zone and it is going to be tough trying to stay up.”