Depleted Whitby Ladies beaten at Stockton

Whitby Ladies travelled to Stockton Roesberry 2nds on Saturday with a squad of 11 players, facing Stockton, who had a strong squad of 16.

Not letting this put them off their game, the visitors started positively. Their passing was strong and movement on and off the ball was working well.

Unfortunately, Stockton broke away and were able to gain a short corner, netting an early first goal.

Whitby fought back, Lisette Vincent-Jones receiving an excellent pass frommidfielder Beth Sanderson, carrying the ball around Stockton players and finding Emily Webster in a great position to score the away side’s first goal to make it 1-1.

With the girls’ spirits picking back up, Whitby continued to work hard to clear the ball from their defensive zone.

Siobhan Robinson worked well with Jess Hogarth to support goalkeeper Karen Sanderson to clear Stockton’s balls.

Natasha Kent fought hard on the right wing along with Zara Noble putting in some accurate, skilful tackles to win possession of the ball.

This resulted in the visitors being able to keep the ball in their attacking area, enabling Webster and Beth Sanderson to net a further two goals, leaving the half-time score 3-1 to the away side.

Knowing Stockton had a larger squad and were able to substitute players, Whitby knew they were going to have to keep their passing accurate and push their fitness levels.

Unfortunately Stockton, who had changed their formation and used rolling substitutes very well, were able to take the lead early on in the second half.

With the score at 4-3, both teams were pushing hard for the game’s next goal.

Emma Raw didn’t give up, meeting every ball and making accurate passes to Whitby players.

Raw found herself on the right post when Vincent-Jones and Webster were able to work the ball nicely together into the attacking zone, Raw finishing the passing sequence with a dive, restoring parity at 4-4.

As Stockton attempted to hit back, Whitby’s defence of Emma Sharpe, Hogarth and Robinson tried everything they could to clear the ball, but the hosts were not to be denied.

With Robinson diving to the save the ball on the line, the home took possession in a dangerous area and were able to force in their fifth goal of the day to re-take the lead with time running out.

The final two minutes were called and Whitby won a short corner, however they were unable to convert this chance into a goal.

Player of the match was awarded to Raw.