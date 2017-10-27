Delightful Danby defeat Games Club

Danby followed Whitby Ladies at Caedmon School on Saturday, beating Sunderland’s Games Club by a 5-1 scoreline.

The visitors faced an organised and confident Danby side who dominated from the outset.

Laura Anderson-Cornforth opened the scoring early on with trademark precision, a solid strike to the bottom right corner of the goal.

Danby maintained the pressure on the opposition’s D with excellent play from halves Erin and Katie Hodgson, Claire Stringer, Josie Bowes and Kate Charters creating many attempts on goal.

The sustained action in the visitors’ area resulted in eight penalty corners being awarded in the first half, the fourth of which gave Danby their second goal after a Bowes shot was deflected by the in-form Anderson-Cornforth.

Games Club’s goalkeeper was under siege from Danby with close chances for both Hodgsons and Lauren Tindall and an unlucky post-strike from Bowes.

Danby won a penalty-flick late in the first half which was coolly converted by Anderson-Cornforth, completing her hat-trick and making the half-time score 3-0.

Following the interval, Danby continued the standard, hogging possession and making frequent bids on goal.

Captain Katie Hodgson’s opportunity was denied after a strong shot went just wide.

Occasional Games Club breaks were dealt with efficiently with the calm, dependable defending of established back three of Tiney Tarrant, Nikki Graham and Emma Foster, feeding effectively through to midfield.

Graham won the ball on the edge of the Danby circle, drove through midfield and passed to Anderson- Cornforth to fire past Games Club’s beleaguered defence.

Chloe Sisson’s determination paid off when her initial strike was saved by the keeper but she reacted quickly and fired in the rebound.

Danby were coasting on a 5-0 lead with a quarter of the game left to play.

The visitors upped their efforts and managed to intercept a Danby pass, resulting in a dogged run from their centre forward, her tenacity was rewarded with a decisive strike past Danby keeper, Catherine Adamson making the full-time score 5-1 to the hosts.

Anderson-Cornforth was player of the match.

Danby visit Stokesley 2nds this weekend.