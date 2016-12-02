Darting ace Parkin makes big move to join PDC

Whitby dartsmith Richie Parkin has taken another step towards the big stage.

The 31-year-old has opted to switch into the Professional Darts Corporation (PDC), the main arena for the sport’s big hitters.

He sees the PDC’s Challenge Tour as the next rung on the ladder to facing up to the likes of Michael van Gerwen, Phil Taylor and Gary Anderson.

“I did a bit of pricing up and it just made sense for me,” he said.

“It is only five weekends a year, the furthest I have to travel is Milton Keynes and if you finish in the top few then you gain an invite into the main PDC tour.

“I am in the form of my life at the moment so why not give it a go?

“I’ve made a few alterations to my action and I’ve changed my darts, so I am feeling quite confident about things.”

Parkin’s form has taken him to six successive wins in the Cleveland Super League and he has also been practicing hard at his base, The Dolphin Hotel in Whitby.

He will turn his hand to the Challenge Tour opener in Wigan when it kicks off in March.

He added: “The Dolphin have been great, when it’s quiet I can get a bit of practice in.

“I’ve also been doing well in the Cleveland Super League, hopefully I can take that form forward into the qualifiers.”

Parkin is on the look-out for sponsorship to boost his bid to force his way into the PDC’s main tour. Anyone interested in helping out should contact him on 07733203689.