Cara trots to eighth at Horse of Year Show

Whitby rider Cara Shardlow impressed with her horse Detonator at the Horse of the Year Show

Whitby showjumper Cara Shardlow made the most of a late call-up to land an eighth-place finish at the prestigious Horse of the Year Show.

Shardlow received a last minute call-up to compete at in the Future Elite Dressage Horse Championships for the top nine and 10-year-old horses in the country, pitting herself against Olympic gold medalists Charlotte Dujardin and Michael Eilberge.

Whitby rider Shardlow wasn’t fazed by her illustrious opposition and grabbed an eighth-place finish on her horse Detonator with a score of 69.37% from the judges.

A delighted Shardlow said: “What a mad 24 hours it was, an amazing experience finding out I had a spot in the Horse of the Year Show Elite Dressage Championship.

“I knew we would be out-classed but my boy did me proud, he behaved so well.

“I owe him so much, I’m living the dream. It was a bonus to come home with a rosette.”

Shardlow heads to Le Mans, France on Tuesday to represent Great Britain, she added: “Thank you to everyone who has supported me to help me make this event.”