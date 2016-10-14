Cara trots to eighth at Horse of Year Show

Whitby showjumper Cara Shardlow made the most of a late call-up to land an eighth-place finish at the prestigious Horse of the Year Show.

Shardlow received a last minute call-up to compete at in the Future Elite Dressage Horse Championships for the top nine and 10-year-old horses in the country, pitting herself against Olympic gold medalists Charlotte Dujardin and Michael Eilberge.

Whitby rider Shardlow wasn’t fazed by her illustrious opposition and grabbed an eighth-place finish on her horse Detonator with a score of 69.37% from the judges.

A delighted Shardlow said: “What a mad 24 hours it was, an amazing experience finding out I had a spot in the Horse of the Year Show Elite Dressage Championship.

“I knew we would be out-classed but my boy did me proud, he behaved so well.

“I owe him so much, I’m living the dream. It was a bonus to come home with a rosette.”

Shardlow heads to Le Mans, France on Tuesday to represent Great Britain, she added: “Thank you to everyone who has supported me to help me make this event.”