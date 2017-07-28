Marshall’s delight at top ton

Whitby CC’s Andrew Marshall smashed his second huge century of the season when he hit an unbeaten 168 in the 2nds’ win against Normanby on Saturday.

That huge knock followed on from his 133 earlier this season, and the belligerent batsman is delighted with his form since taking over as skipper of the 2nd XI.

“I found myself in a vital position within my team this year,” Marshall said.

“Becoming captain has forced me to adapt a more mature approach to my batting as I need to drag my team to results.

“My last knock has to be my favourite as I shared a 72-run stand with my dad, who hasn’t played for 12 years.

“It was quite emotional really.”