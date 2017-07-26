Malthouse holds his nerve to seal Scalby’s cup success

Scalby B held their nerve at the death to seal success in Tuesday night’s Lloyd Dowson Cricket Cup final against Ravenscar at Flixton.

Scalby B won the toss and elected to bat on an excellent Flixton wicket with opening batsman Chris Malthouse top-scoring with a fine 42 and he was well supported by Tom Gregory with a swashbuckling 34 and Nigel Clapham’s stylish 17.

Scalby ended up with 120-6 at the end of their allotted 15 eight-ball overs.

The best bowling for Ravenscar came from John Nelson with 2-34 and Andy Edgar with 1-30, all three wickets coming via stumpings from Shaun Bayes, the other three wickets being run-outs.

In reply Ravenscar made an excellent start with an opening partnership of 57 by Joe Bayes with 25 and Arthur Graham’s 22, but when both were out their reply stalled as it moved to 77-5.

However, Will Warwick hit a quickfire 16 along with Freddie Barker scoring an unbeaten 13 taking the score to 109-6 when Warwick was out, leaving Ravenscar needed 12 runs to win off the last over.

But they only managed seven runs off the bowling of Malthouse, who bowled the over, taking 1-7 to win the game for Scalby by the tight margin of just four runs.

Scalby’s best bowling was by Tony Geall with 3-34 and Gregory chipped in with 1-25.

Winning captain Aidan Thomas was presented with the Lloyd Dowson Cricket Cup by Vanessa Rowbottom, marketing manager of Lloyd Dowson, Chartered Accountants, Tax and Business Advisors of Bridlington and Scarborough, who kindly sponsor the competition, and the runners up shield to the Ravenscar captain Freddie Barker.