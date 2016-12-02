Lockton CC quit Beckett League

Lockton Cricket Club have resigned from the Readers Scarborough Beckett Cricket League due to a lack of players.

Lockton, who finished bottom in Division Four last summer reached the decision following in-house meetings

League secretary Simon Dobson said: “It is with great reluctance that we accept Lockton's decision, however we fully acknowledge and respect the call they have made.”

Lockton, who were moved into Division Four following the amalgamation with the former Derwent Valley League in 2015, finished runners up in the 2016 Severfield Cup final and won divisional and Cayley Cups during their time in the league.

Dobson added: "Following the decisions made by Grindale and Lockton in recent weeks, the league now has 56 teams and an urgent review on the league structure is at the top of our agenda when the league management committee meets next week.

"Once this has been decided, we will be able to start to look at the league programme for a highly anticipated 2017 summer."

Lockton stalwart Simon Boyes said: "Recently we had two Saturday sides and two evening sides, this was less than 10 years ago. We first lost a night team then what was the old first team in the Beckett League.

"We regrouped and won Derwent Valley League Division B in 2013 under my captaincy, but the Evening League side folded in.2015 and now the sole Saturday side has finally folded.

"Boyes added: I have played for Lockton since 1990, so that is 27 seasons. A shortage of players caused our demise, the latest captain Gareth Driver tried extremely hard to keep us going but it was to no avail."

The few players remaining from Lockton now look set to play for Pickering 3rds - the former Ryedale side - and Heslerton next season.