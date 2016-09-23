Whitby rider Cara handed GB call-up

Whitby rider Cara Shardlow is celebrating after being handed a call-up to ride for Great Britain in France next month.

Dressage star Shardlow and her beloved horse Detonator will head for Le Mans for the small tour level event.

This is Shardlow’s second call-up for GB after she performed at the Hartpury CDI in Gloucestershire in July, where she earned 14th place.

“To be selected for the France trip is a dream come true,” said Shardlow.

“I’ve wanted to compete abroad for GB since I was a child and it’s taken a while to get there, but I’m so excited to finally get the chance.”

Detonator has had a very consistent year, competing at the Premier Leagues around the country, rarely being out of the top 10 and winning the Pet Plan Inter 1 finals in April.

He was second at the summer regionals at Inter 1 level just missing out on a nationals ticket.

Shardlow needs to raise around £2,000 to make the dream trip to Le Mans and is appealing to the local community to help her out.

“It’s a self-funded trip and I need to raise around £2,000, so if any local businesses could help me out that would be appreciated.”

Anyone interested in helping Shardlow out can email her on carashardlow@icloud.com.