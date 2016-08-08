Thousands flock to Whitby Town FC music festival

A music festival in Whitby to raise funds for the town’s football club has been hailed a “massive success”.

Those were the words of Whitby Town FC chairman Graham Manser after thousands of music lovers attended The Stables at Cross Butts on Saturday.

Paul Gough and 10cc's Graham Gouldman

Festival-goers were entertained by 70s music legend Graham Gouldman with his band 10cc, and million-selling soul act The Real Thing, featuring the original members of the group.

“It was a truly incredible day and there are so many people to thank,” Manser added.

“My great friends and Whitby supporters, boxing legend Dennis Hobson, and his business partner Graeme Hinchliffe, were instrumental in getting this moving and backing the club financially.

“The Morley family at The Stables were our wonderful hosts, and BBC Tees presenter Paul ‘Goffy’ Gough has been in charge for the past four months of promoting the event. Goffy was also a wonderful host for the day.

“The VIP sponsors and people that bought tickets deserve a huge personal thanks from me.”

Final details of the amount raised for the club have yet to be announced as officials, players and supporters are currently arranging their personal ticket allocations from the big day, which was promoted by Dennis Hobson Promotions.

Regardless of the total of the funds generated on the day, the club were delighted simply to be able to stage the festival after a number of similar events in the North East were cancelled.

The region has recently been hit by the news that the annual music festival at Hardwick Hall in Sedgefield will no longer take place, while a two-day comedy festival starring Jason Manford and a host of other comedians, set for Stewarts Park, Middlesbrough in July, was also scrapped.

Gough, owner of Goffy Media, revealed that a lot of effort went into making sure that the festival went ahead.

“It was four months of very hard work as we have seen so many events are falling this summer here in the North East and on my travels I could see a little bit of negativity,” he said.

“We were however all 100 per cent focused on keeping the Coastline Festival on track for the club, and flying the flag for music festivals here in our region this summer.

“The weather was phenomenal, the bands were superb and thousands had a most memorable day. Best of all, Whitby Town Football Club will benefit financially, so everybody wins.”

Gough was also keen to praise 10cc frontman Gouldman who played his part in the success of the festival by conducting a series of radio and newspaper interviews and made various promotional appearances ahead of the event.

“Graham even allowed us to use his studio in London to record some promos for the event and even launch the new strip for Whitby Town which was released last week,” Gough added.

“Graham Gouldman is a great lesson in how music stars can help pre-promote and substantially help these kind of music festivals by getting involved personally with the media before the event.

“His help was a major factor in so many people being with us on Saturday.”