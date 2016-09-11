SUNDAY LEAGUE: Salt hits nine as Traf crush Ayton

Former player-boss LIam Salt smashed in nine goals as Trafalgar romped to a 12-0 success at a depleted Ayton.

The former Pickering marksman ran riot, with fellow striker Mikey Barker hitting two goals and Liam Vasey completing the scoring from the penalty spot.

Salt was the star man for Col Jenkinson's team, but Kieran Link also sparkled in a hard-working central midfield performance.

West Pier kicked off their season under new boss Jamie Towse with a 3-0 home win against a hard-working Heslerton side.

New recruit Rich Tolliday opened the scoring for Pier after 20 minutes and Rob Speight added a second just before half-time.

Pier wrapped up the win 10 minutes from time with a 20-yard strike from Tolliday.

Mikey Pickering was the Pier man of the match, with Sam Hyde and Tolliday also impressing.

Heslerton boss Billy Bown was delighted with his side's work ethic, singling our debutant centre-back Robin Goforth, midfielders Jack Boyd and Josh Bown, and strikers Dan Blanchard and Lewis Grange as their star players.

Fylingdales continued their fine start to the season with a 5-2 home win against a weakened Cayton side.

Man of the match Mikey Kilpatrick banged in two goals for the hosts, while Chris Shrimpton, Ryan Braithwaite and Barry Heyes also notched.

Cayton started brightly and missed several chances before 'Dale went 2-0 up, Danny Collins pulling a goal back then Harry Holden striking to make it 3-2.

Damon Cook praised the 11 players who turned out for Cayton, including Harry Sleep playing in goal rather than his usual winger's role.

Fylingdales boss John Cuffling said: "Mikey Kilpatrick was our man of the match for a proper winger's performance, he absolutely tormented their full-back."

Roscoes Bar opened their account for the season with a 6-3 home win against an understrength FILO side.

Mark Kenyon and Gary Hepples banged in a brace apiece for the hosts, who were run by Sean Rowley in the absence of boss Lee Paterson, with Carl Hepples and Graeme Farrah also notching.

Lee Brennan had put FILO ahead, Nathan Storr levelling at 2-2 and Mark Swales hitting the third to make it 5-3.

FILO boss Les Brown handed the man of the match ward to the whole team, while Roscoes' star men were Kenyon for excellent hold-up play and two cracking finishes and new keeper Rich Curtis for some excellent saves and crucial clearances.

Angel Athletic claimed a 5-1 home win against fellow newcomers Scalby, super-sub Dan I'Anson smashing in a hat-trick after coming on in the 60th minute.

Ali Caw opened the scoring, and although Scalby levelled from the spot, Dave Bell restored the home side's lead.

Veteran I'Anson came on with 30 minutes remaining and fired in three goals to seal the win and earn the man of the match award, with young full-back Josh Wallace also impressing for Angel.

Trafalgar Reserves had to dig deep for a 2-1 home win against new boys Ayton Reserves.

The villagers opened the scoring when an inviting cross from player-boss Steven Frederiksen was headed in by debutant centre-back Aaron Armstrong.

Chris Cass levelled from the spot after Luke Jones had been bundled over, and the latter then struck to secure the points.

Cass, Wayne Shaw and Lewis Bland all impressed for Dane Ramos' victorious side, while central midfield duo Nicko Dunn and Pete Harvey shone for Frederiksen's troops.

Rafal Jackow and Josh Valancius smashed in two goals apiece as Scarborough Campus claimed a 4-2 win at 10-man Crown Tavern.

Valancius opened the scoring for the visitors with a tap-in after the Tavern keeper spilled a shot, and he then doubled the lead when he slotted into an empty net after a save from the Tavern stopper.

Jackow added a third on the half-hour mark with a fierce shot across goal, then Leroy Donaldson pulled a goal back with a 25-yard screamer into the bottom left corner of the net.

The hosts then cut the deficit to just one goal when a precise ball from Ryan Wood found Dave Barber and he headed home adeptly.

The away side secured the three points after the break when their man of the match Jackow ran onto a through-ball and chipped over the keeper and into the net.

Boss Donaldson said all 10 players deserved a share of the man of the match award for their non-stop battling.

Goals from Sam Bailey and Rikki Roach failed to save Fylingdales Reserves from a 4-2 defeat at Newlands Reserves.

Man of the match for the visitors was striker Sam Russell.