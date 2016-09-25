SUNDAY LEAGUE: Pier battle back to sink nine-man Fylingdales

West Pier battled back from 2-0 down to win 3-2 at home to a Fylingdales side who started the Scarborough Sunday League Division One game with only nine men.

The visitors took to the field with only nine men, including their 47-year-old manager John Cuffling at centre-back, with their 10th player a late arrival to the ground.

Despite this the away side raced into a deserved 2-0 lead early on, a great individual goal from Sam Richardson and a tap-in from Barry Heyes after a fine run from Sam Bailey down the right flank.

Richardson also hit the bar from a 25-yard free-kick, the 10th player arriving on the half-hour mark.

Luke Delve pulled a goal back for Pier five minutes before the break and a half-time rollicking from boss Jamie Towse soon worked as the hosts levelled within a minute of the restart through Sam Garnett.

The home side then piled on the pressure and created numerous chances but failed to convert them, while Fylingdales' Jake Faichney also missed a golden chance.

The turning point of the game came when Faichney looked to have been fouled in the box but the ref waved play on.

Pier soon broke up to the other end and claimed the winner through Garnett.

The visitors were once again reduced to nine men when Bailey had to limp off the field after a strong challenge.

'Dales also missed a great chance late on, Heyes missing a sitter.

Cuffling said: "I cannot believe we lost, I am so proud of all the lads, would be tough to single out any one of them as player of the match as they all did their bit."

Towse said: "We were poor and they battled hard with only nine and then 10 men and could well have got a point, we have a lot of players still to come back.

"Our men of the match were central midfielder Sam Garnett and centre-back Sam Hyde."

Newlands also had to work hard for their 5-3 home win against Ayton.

The village side took lead on 30 minutes when Tyson Stubbings' cross was headed in by Brad Parkin at the ner post, a clever glancing effort by the latter.

The home side soon responded with two goals in as many minutes, Jack Hakings and Stew Bates notching for Newlands.

Ten minutes into the second half a stunning 40-yard free-kick, from the byline, from Ayton man of the match Stubbings flew past the Newlands keeper, Niall Prentice having been the player fouled for the free-kick.

Just after the hour mark Kurtis Henderson restored the lead for Newlands and a double from Drew McCoubrey secured the points, despite Prentice slotting home from a Stubbings pass for a third Ayton goal in the 85th minute.

New signing Jordan Philliskirk impressed for Newlands.

Trafalgar hot-shot Liam Salt smashed in six goals as his side eased to a 9-2 home win against Roscoes Bar.

Wayne Aziz and Lewis Taylor also scored, with an own goal completing the rout, full-back Gaz Jordan and Kieran Link, in central midifeld, impressing for Col Jenkinson's side.

Matty Rowley scored Bar's opener to make it 3-1 early in the second half with a low shot and a a cracking long-range strike from Jack Brown pulled it back to 5-2 for Lee Paterson's side.

FILO earned a 2-1 home win against Cayton Corinthians thanks to two late goals.

After a goalless first half, the away side opened the scoring through a Danny Collins penalty-kick, then the home side missed a penalty 10 minutes later before they finally levelled when sub Jason Jeffrey set up Luke Storr to prod the ball past Cayton keeper Jordan Wood.

Ten minutes from time FILO earned all three points when Paul Tose's pass set Storr free again to fire into the bottom corner.

Left-back Mitch Lund was the FILO man of the match while Wood pulled off some great saves to earn the Cayton star man award, with central midfielder Alex May also playing well.

League newcomers Scalby earned their first-ever win, claiming a 4-2 success at Ayton Reserves in Division Two.

Ben Quilter, Ross Lazenby and Josh Welburn fired Scalby into a deserved three-goal half-time lead, with some superb passing leading to the goals.

Steven Frederiksen's side woke up after the break and struck goals through Nicko Dunn and Tim Hick to give them hope of salvaging a point, but, after the hosts hit the post late on Scalby scored a fourth in the final minute through their man of the match, striker Taylor Jordan.

Paul Mills was the man of the match for Ayton, with Aaron Armstrong and Danny Milne also impressing for the home side.

Damian Robinson marked his first game of the season for Trafalgar with a hat-trick as his side romped to an 8-2 win at Crown Tavern.

Robinson smashed in two 25-yard shots to put the visitors in charge, but Joe Sunter lobbed the Traf keeper to give Crown hope before half-time.

Crown's star man Dave Barber pulled it back to 2-2 early in the second half, but then Traf raced clear through goals from Neil Forsyth (2), Luke Jones (2), Jordan Aitken and a third for Robinson, who shared the man of the match award with centre-back Dave Jenkins and right-winger Johnny Woolford.

Leaders Angel Athletic cruised to a 10-0 win at a weakened Fylingdales Reserves.

Man of the match David Bell and Benny Davis both hit hat-tricks for the visitors, with skipper Jordan Mintoft, player-boss Dan Jones, Dan I'Anson and Ali Caw also on target.

The pick of the goals was a delightful chipped effort by youngster Davis to complete his hat-trick, with the back four also putting in a strong shift for Angel.

Keeper Des Weston was the Fylingdales man of the match for some good saves including a penalty stop.

Zak Hansen's four-goal blast helped Newlands Reserves to an 8-0 win at Scarborough Campus.

Dan Sheader, George Wilson, Nathan Barber and Rob Whitehead also scored for the victors.

Adam Martin was the man of the match for a below-par home side.