SATURDAY LEAGUE: Newlands sunk by Edgehill

Newlands' unbeaten start to the Scarborough League Division One season was halted by a 3-0 home loss against Edgehill.
Kieran Link put the visitors ahead after only three minutes and just before half-time Luke Jenkinson doubled their advantage.
Link sealed the win five minutes from time, Joe Gallagher putting a commanding display in for the victors in central midfield.
Shaun Mancrief singled out Jack Hakings as his side's man of the match.
Danny Glendinning scored a hat-trick as Seamer Sports secured a 3-2 win at Filey Town.
Striker Glendinning forced a mistake in the home defence and then slotted home to open the scoring for Joe Wright's side, and the forward doubled his - and Seamer's - tally when the fired home the second before half-time.
Town pulled it back to 2-2 thanks to a strike from Tommy Wilson and a clever, quickly-taken free-kick by Lee Cappleman, and the game looked to be heading for a draw, but Glendinning had other ideas, as his late, smart finish earned all three points for the villagers.
Wright said: "Glendinning was outstanding and was the clear man of the match but our keeper Johnny Smith had a strong game and the whole team deserve credit for their overall performance."
Town manager Dave Brannan added: "I think a draw would have been a fair result as we were the better team in the second half and they were in the first."
A depleted Hunmanby United side won 5-1 at home to Westover Wasps.
Dave Wedge opened the scoring for United, centre-back Chris Duley adding a second before Cam Dobson's penalty made it 3-0 before half-time.
Chris Mann headed in a fourth and although player-boss Jamie Heritage powered home a consolation goal the scoring was completed by 18-year-old Tom Crawford with the nest of the game, a cracking 22-yard strike.
Centre-backs Duley and Matty Atkinson, and wingers Max Wood and Tom Brown - the latter duo stepping up from the reserves - all impressed for the home side while Luke Rainton was the star man for Wasps, whose manager Heritage hailed his side's non-stop battling efforts despite the scoreline.
Chris Dove smashed in four goals as Newlands Reserves roared back to the top of Division Two with a 9-1 win at FC Rosette.
Teenage sub Jason Leppington and Sam Chambers scored a brace each for the youthful visitors, with Jason Prosser also notching, Al Wray having handed the Newby side an early lead.
Dove was the man of the match for a rampant Newlands side, midfielder Liam Rowley the star man for Rosette.
Itis Itis Rovers continued their stunning Division Three form, the leaders romping to a 7-0 win at Edgehill 3rds, their fifth in as many games this campaign.
Player-manager Mikey Barker led by example with a tap-in, with Curtis Rose scoring the second from an acute angle and David Young blasting in a decent strike.
From then on it was the Tom Sutherland show, the 17-year-old scoring the next four goals, which included some stunning strikes, earning him the man of the match award for a great display on the right flank.
Sherburn moved into second spot with a 3-0 home win against Seamer Sports 3rds.
Kurt Williamson opened the scoring after only five minutes, turning in a fine cross from Liam Scott to notch his third in only four games with Sherburn since leaving top-flight Hunmanby United.
Twenty minutes later a fine 15-yard volley from Rich Malthouse, who was Sherburn's star man, made it 2-0 and the win was confirmed 10 minutes after the interval thanks to a spot-kick from the predatory Paul Mills, .
Tom Poor had a superb game in goal for the young Seamer side, pulling off some great saves to keep the score down.
