SATURDAY LEAGUE: Five-star Filey stun Goal Sports

Filey Town Reserves battled back from 3-0 down to win 5-3 at home to Goal Sports in Scarborough Saturday League Division Two tonight.

Newly-promoted Goal Sports dominated the first half but spurned several fine chances to open the scoring before Tyson Stubbings broke the deadlock in the 20th minute.

A minute into the second half the visitors doubled the lead with a close-range Dan Pickard effort, then man of the match Martin Atkinson made it 3-0 and looked to have secured the win.

Town had other ideas, and they won thanks to goals from star man Lee Cappleman, Max Gage, Liam Sugden, James Pinder and a Stu Wilson own goal.

Defending champions Newlands Park Reserves eased to a 5-2 win at Scalby.

Sam Chambers opened the scoring after 10 minutes but then had to come off due to illness and was replaced by youngster Lewis Coultas, who fired in a cracking 18 yard shot to double Park's lead before half-time.

Kile Fields made it 3-0 with a fine left-footed shot, Stew Bates adding a late double.

Scalby's goalscorers were their man of the match Ben Webster and new signing Rob Speight, Coultas named as the Park man of the match.

Sherburn started their Division Three campaign with a hard-earned 3-1 home win against Ayton.

Liam Scott's curling free-kick opened the scoring on 30 minutes but Ayton deservedly levelled through Chris Milburn's finish from an acute angle after Paul Oldroyd's speculative shot from the centre circle was fumbled by new keeper Kyle Outhart.

The keeper soon made up for his mistake as centre-back Jamie Millar's 35-yard volley was tipped over by the Sherburn stopped.

Ayton paid the price for missed chances while on top, as another new Sherburn recruit, Kurtis Williamson, fired in after breaking down the right wing.

The visitors were not allowed to bring a sub on when right-back Jonny Atkinson was injured shortly before the goal, referee Alan Green stating that Ayton had failed to submit the matchcard before kick-off so he refused any replacements the chance to enter the fray.

Sherburn took advantage of Ayton having to play on with several injured players and added a third soon after through sub Gary Tyson.

Teenage left-back James Fox was man of the match for Ayton, while Paul Mills was the star man for the home side.

A depleted Goal Sports Reserves side suffered a 3-1 home defeat against Hunmanby United Reserves.

Hayden Javeleau netted the equaliser for the hosts after United took the lead on the hour mark, the visitors nicking the win with two late goals.

Tom Collins, playing at centre-back rather than his usual striking role, was the star man for Goal Sports.

Fishburn Park Reserves drew 1-1 at Goldsborough United in their derby clash.

Josh Crabtree put Park in front in the first half with a towering header, the home side levelling after the break and Kieran Purvis saving a late penalty, conceded by Crabtree, to earn Park the point.

Purvis was star man for Park for a strong dispay in goal.