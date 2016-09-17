SATURDAY LEAGUE: Cup reports - Newlands seal shootout success against Union

Newlands Reserves held their nerve from the penalty spot to edge out Union Rovers in the Junior Cup.

Beckett League side Union led 1-0 at half-time and then extended their lead after half-time, but Stew Bates notched to half their deficit and Joe Hitchcock smashed in a stunning strike to send the game to pens.

Newlands held their nerve as Paddy Mancrief, Bates, Jason Prosser and Adam Stride all found the net and three of Rovers' penalty-takers missed the target as Park advanced in the Junior Cup.

Scalby were the big winners in the League Trophy as they hammered Ayton 17-1.

New signing Rob Speight was their star man, bagging seven goals in a man of the match performance for Sam Medd and Dave Oxley's side.

Scalby stalwart Shaun Scales also found his goalscoring boots as he smashed in four goals, while skipper Ben Webster and winger Aidan Thomas both notched doubles.

The scoring was rounded off by a Nick David free-kick and a goal from sub James Ledden.

Snainton edged out Edgehill Reserves in an end-to-end 11-goal thriller.

Liam Cummings was the star man for Snainton as he smashed in four goals as Andy Holt's side notched three unanswered second-half goals to take the win after scores had been locked at 4-4 going into the break.

Ryan Collins, Shane Macauley and Regan Hewitt bagged Snainton's other goals, while Jon Cairns netted a brace for Edgehill and their other goals came from Nick Ellis and an own goal.

Edgehill's chances of battling back late on were dashed when veteran keeper Matty Burling was sent for first use of the showers after using foul and abusive language towards the referee.

Eric Hall smashed in a hat-trick as Eastway Sports beat Hunmanby United Reserves 6-2.

Hall grabbed their first two before he teed up Joe Turner for their third.

Hall smashed in a free-kick to complete his hat-trick before Jack James and Turner wrapped up their scoring.

Ben Sutton and Chris Elvidge scored for United.

Sherburn rallied late on to beat Westover Wasps Reserves and move into the next round.

Andy Adamson's side were poor for the first 35 minutes, but settled quickly after that slow start and goals from Sam Rackham, Paul Mills and Liam Scott put them 3-0 up, Westover grabbing a goal just before half-time.

Wasps quickly netted after half-time to make it 3-2, but Mills scored after good work from Kurt Williamson to make it 4-2 to Sherburn.

Two goals in five minutes had Wasps level, but Rackham's second handed Sherburn the win and a place in the next round.

Adamson singled out Dan Sheader as his side's star man.

Joe Gage was Filey Town Reserves' star man as his hat-trick fired his side to a 5-2 win at Commercial.

Aaron Howard grabbed their other two goals.

Goldsborough United were comfortable 4-0 winners at home to a lacklustre Scalby Reserves side.

New signing Lewis Maw made a string of superb saves to keep Scalby in it in the first half, but a brace from Owen Stoker and goals from Mike Brennan and Ben Watson sealed the win for the hosts.

Winger Sam Pike stood out for the victors.

Falsgrave Athletic also advanced in the competition after a 6-1 win against Goalsports Reserves.

Mark Craven grabbed Goalsports' solitary goal, the visitors starting well but falling away later on as Athletic ran rampant.