SATURDAY DIV 3: Pickard hits six as Rovers run riot

Sam Pickard smashed in six goals as Itis Itis Rovers cruised to a 12-0 home win against Goal Sports Reserves.

Luke Jones also banged home a hat-trick for Mikey Barker's side, with Sean Bloom, Curtis Rose and Sam Broadbent hitting the others.

Centre-back Josh Young was the man of the match for the victors while left-back Dempsey Stubbings impressed for Andy Thorpe's visiting side.

Fishburn Park Reserves eased to an 8-0 home win against Seamer Sports 3rds.

Man of the match Joe Crowther struck a hat-trick, with Sam Wiggins netting twice, Kane Brannick and Marc Usher also notching along with an own goal.

Hunmanby United Reserves claimed a 7-2 home win against Westover Wasp Reserves.

Louis Warley put United ahead only for Ryan Wood and a powerful drilled shot from Troy Renshaw to put Westover ahead.

Joel Spivey and man of the match Lee Eblet, with a wonder strike, made it 3-2 to Hunmanby at the interval.

Max Wood made it 4-2 and a brace of Simon Dean goals, with a Dean Coates effort inbetween, rounded off a comfortable win for the hosts.

Left-back Aiden Cooper was the man of the match for Chris Townsend's troops.

Ayton and Scalby Reserves claimed a point apiece from a thrilling 3-3 draw at Carr Lane.

The visitors started brightly but failed to take their chances as Scalby played the first 15 minutes with 10 men, but when they were brought up their full complement the hosts stepped up a gear and a brace of goals from Josh Williams and a Callum O'Keefe strike looked to have secured the points for the youthful Otters.

But an excellent chipped goal from Jamie Tyler on the stroke of half-time gave Ayton hope and they dominated the second half, hitting the post and bar and forcing Jon Bateman into a superb save low to his left.

Finally the Ayton pressure paid off in the 75th minute when Paul Oldroyd's searching free-kick from the right flank was headed in at the far post by Chris Milburn, and five minutes later Oldroyd levelled with a low free-kick which swerved around the Scalby wall.

Sherburn maintained their fine start to the season with a 3-1 home win against Commercial.

Kurtis Williamson reacted quickest when a Gary Tyson shot rebounded out to him to put Sherburn ahead in the 40th minute, Commercial having had two goals struck off for offside shortly before.

Ten minutes into the second half, Carl Sample doubled Sherburn's lead with a rare headed goal and sub Luke Priestley wrapped up the win with a fine glancing header from Williamson's cross.

Chris Millson hit an 85th-minute consolation for the visitors.

Central midfielder Dan Sheader showed his experience for the hosts and was named as their man of the match.

Eastway Sports battled back from 4-2 down at Goldsborough United with only 10 men to earn a share of the spoils at 4-4.

Matty Dennis opened the scoring for Eastway with a header from Rob Clark's corner, and although United levelled, the visitors were back in front when Scott Prew won a 50/50 with the home keeper and the ball deflected into the net off a Goldsborough defender.

United then struck twice before the break and again after the break to surge into a 4-2 lead, and when Dennis was given his marching orders by the ref for his second yellow it looked like Eastway were heading south without any points.

Eric Hall gave them hope when his 20-yard free-kick slotted under the wall and into the net and then man of the match Jack James powered in the leveller with a thumping shot from 35 yards.

United's star man Owen Stoker scored twice while Ben Watson and Simon Taylor also notched.