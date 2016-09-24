SATURDAY CUP: Filey Reserves sink Sinners

A Joe Gage double fired Filey Town Reserves to a 4-1 home win against Sinnington in the Scarborough FA Junior Cup.

The Sinners opened the scoring, but an own goal, under pressure from Billy Coyne levelled the scores.

Coyne then headed in from a corner to put Town ahead, and Joe Gage finished off a one-on-one to make it 3-1 at the interval.

As the visitors tired, Joe Gage added a second, and could well have had several more, hitting the bar and having a couple more saved.

Central midfielder Max Gage and centre-back Ben Butcher shared the Town man of the match award.

Ayton romped to a 9-2 win at fellow third division side Goal Sports Reserves, an amazing recovery as just a week earlier they suffered a 17-1 hammering against Scalby.

Teenage striker Alfie Cotterill, led the way with four goals on his debut, Jamie Tyler slamming home a hat-trick, with Dan Bywater and Chris Milburn also on target for the visitors.

Mark Craven and Mike Beeby netted for a youthful home side. Cotterill was named as the man of the match for Ayton.

Seamer Sports Reserves eased to a 9-0 home win against Beckett League side Pickering Knights.

Nick Hegarty smashed in a hat-trick for the hosts, Dan Kelly adding a brace of goals, with former Boro and Pickering Town ace Tommy Adams, Ryan Jackson, Jack Buck and Sam Walker also notching for the village side.

Edgehill Reserves earned a 9-4 success against Fishburn Park Reserves.

Player-boss Martyn Ferrey led by example with a hat-trick, while Jon Cairns added a double. Lee Dennis, Benny Davis, Stephen Whitaker and David Bell also notched for the victors.

Goldsborough United also booked their place in the next round with a 3-1 win at Beckett League side Gillamoor.

Ben Watson notched twice for Mike Dent's side, with Owen Stoker also on target and Sam Pike their man of the match.

Cayton Corinthians Reserves lost out 4-2 at Beckett League champs Wombleton Wanderers.

Scott McCabe hit Cayton's first goal, the second a peculiar effort, Jonny Best taking the ball past the Wanderers defender, tripping over his own feet and the ball hit his head and trickled past the keeper.

Michal Szalabski and Jack Pinder shared the Cayton star man award.

Hunmanby United Reserves' weakened line-up suffered a 7-3 loss at Heslerton.

The home side were 5-0 up by half-time but efforts from Mark Shackley, skipper Steve Pratt and Lee Plant gave the scoreline some respectability, although Heslerton did score another two.

Right-sided midfielder Ben Sutton was the man of the match for United.

Snainton lost out 4-2 on a penalty shoot-out at home to Beckett League team Thornton-le-Dale after a goalless 90 minutes.

The Dale keeper turned out to be their hero with fine saves in the shoot-out, Tyler Whitton was the Snainton star man.

Commercial also bowed out, the makeshift side slumping to a 12-0 loss at Kirkbymoorside Reserves.

Sam Raper was the man of the match for the visitors for a tireless display.

West Pier romped to a 15-1 win at a depleted Cayton Corinthians in the Scarborough FA District Cup.

Billy Logan hammered in eight goals for Pier, with Sean Exley and sub Rich Tolliday also banging in a brace apiece, Martin Cooper scoring two penatlies and Will Jenkinson completing the rout.

Harry Sleep scored for Cayton, who only trailed 4-1 at the break but were reduced to 10 men early in the second half when a man went off injured and they had no subs to replace him.

Sleights also moved into the next round with a 4-1 home win against Division Two outfit Scalby, who started the game with just nine men.

The visitors did see a 10th player arrive on 15 minutes, but they faced an uphill battle against first division side Sleights.

Taylor Humble opened the scoring for the home side, with Jack Henshaw adding his second in as many games to put the top-flight side in charge.

Harry Purves added a third just before half-time, and Humble completed his brace after the interval to book Sleights' place in the next round.

Scalby pulled back a late consolation goal through Ben Webster. Chris Warrior was named as the man of the match for the home side.

Whitby Fishermen coasted to a 11-3 home win in the League Cup against Division Two side Falsgrave Athletic.

Man of the match Karl Storr and Mark Swales both netted hat-tricks, with other goals from Phil Spencer (2), Neil Hart, Sam Raisbeck and an own goal.

The second division side managed to level three times through Tommy Day (2) and Sam Mahoney - who also had a first-half penalty superbly saved by Fishermen skipper Paul Cull.

Keeper Gregor Jankowski and makeshift centre-back Paul Reddy shone for Falsgrave.