Park held to derby draw by new boys

Monday night’s Scarborough & District Division Three derby between Goldsborough United and Fishburn Park Reserves ended in a draw.

Josh Crabtree put Park in front in the first half with a towering header, but the home side levelled things up after the break through Owen Stoker.

Kieran Purvis saved a late penalty, conceded by Crabtree, to earn Fishburn a point and himself the man of the match award.

Ben Watson was named United’s star man.

On Saturday, Goldsborough made the perfect start to life in the Scarborough League when they hit double figures in their first competitive fixture since re-forming.

Mike Dent’s charges they won 10-4 at home to fellow newcomers Goal Sports Reserves.

Striker Watson scored four, Ryan Roe bagged a hat-trick, player-boss Dent got one and there were two own goals by visiting defenders.

Tyson Stubbings hit a brace for Sports, while Martin Atkinson and Mark Crave also struck, but the away side were well beaten in the end.

Two late goals earned Hunmanby United Reserves a 2-2 draw from their home clash with Fishburn Park Reserves.

Kane Brannick moved the Whitby side into the ascendancy with the only goal of the first period as the visitors dominated.

Hunmanby improved after the half-time oranges, but found themselves 2-0 down when Callum Halley embarked on a mazy run, beating a number of home defenders before picking out the top corner of the goal.

Fishburn were made to pay for not taking their chances though, Joel Spivey and Ben Sutton scoring for United in the closing stages to level things up.

In Division One, Whitby Fishermen drew 2-2 on the road at Seamer Sports.

Phil Raisbeck and Neil Hart registered for Mark Storr’s side.

Elsewhere in the top flight, Sleights lost 6-0 at home to Newlands Park.