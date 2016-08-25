Park beaten after late controversy

Fishburn Park suffered a controversial 2-1 defeat at Redcar Newmarket in the Teesside League on Wednesday night.

Park started sluggishly but almost took the lead against the run of play, James Organ-Simpson’s effort from long range hit tingthe bar and bouncing back to safety.

Redcar soon led when a home player was afforded time to ghost in at the back post and tap in for 1-0.

Player-joint manager Mark Waterfield came off the bench for the second half and make a huge impact, his hold-up play feeding Nathan Storr to win a corner.

From the resulting set-piece, the half-cleared ball was rifled into the bottom corner by Waterfield to put Fishburn on level terms.

The visitors went searching for the winner and looked like they were going to find it when Storr was crudely brought down from behind when one-on-one with the home.

The referee waved away Park’s furious protests and the same player who committed the challenge went on to net the winner for Redcar with 10 minutes left on the clock.

Fishburn will be looking to bounce back when they host Stockton West End on Saturday.