NYSD League: Raw stars as Whitby 2nds crumble to Yarm loss

All-rounder Andy Raw was the only Whitby 2nds players to impress as they slipped to a 164-run loss at Yarm CC.

Raw bagged a superb 4-36 from his 12 overs as the hosts batted first, piling up an imposing 246-7 from their 50 overs.

Jawaad Ahmed led the way with a superb 83, with valuable support from Noman Shabhir (51) and Mark Green (43).

Whitby then slumped to 83 all out in just 29.2 overs in reply, Raw (30) the only visiting batsman to impress.

Ahmed completed a superb all-round day with cracking figures of 5-23, Hasan Raza bagging 3-10.