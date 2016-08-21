NYSD League; Aussie Chapman fails to save Whitby 2nds

In the only Whitby CC game on Saturday, the seconds were edged out by two wickets at Newton Aycliffe in NYSD League Division Two.

The visitors looked to be heading to a comprehensive defeat after collapsing to 130 all out in 39 overs, Andrew Marshall the main man for Whitby with 47 from 68 balls including eight fours and a six.

Kai Morris also weighed in with a brisk 24 from 25 balls but the bowling of Jack Slatcher, with five wickets for 36, helped peg the away side back to 130.

The hosts then lost wickets at regular intervals, several batsmen making starts but only Sam Telford, with 33 from 22 balls including three fours and two sixes, got to grips with the bowling of Australian ace Jonathan Chapman (3-18) and Stephen Crowther (2-35) as they struggled to 112-8 as Whitby looked set to clinch an unlikely victory.

But the unbroken ninth-wicket stand of 21 between Chris Palmer (18no) and Patrick Howe (9no) saw the home side safely to victory.