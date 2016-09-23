Middlesex v Yorkshire: As it happened

Tim Bresnan will be looking for wickets on Friday after rescuing Yorkshire's title hopes yesterday.

Tim Bresnan will be looking for wickets on Friday after rescuing Yorkshire's title hopes yesterday.

4
Have your say

Yorkshire missed out on a third straight County Championship title on a thrilling final day against Middlesex at Lord's.

See how it happened on by flicking through our dramatic live blog at the following link.

MATCH UPDATES
VIEW OUR INTERACTIVE LIVE BLOG: Middlesex v Yorkshire - Final Day - As it happened

SCORECARDS AND AS IT STANDS
Middlesex v Yorkshire: Middlesex 270/10 (Gubbins 125, Brooks 6-65); 201-2 (Malan 99, Gubbins 93); Yorkshire 390 (Tim Bresnan 142no)
Somerset v Nottinghamshire: Somerset 365 (C Rogers 132, J Hildreth 135); 313/5d, Notts 138; 215 0 Somerset won by 325 runs
Day three report: Tim Bresnan rescues White Rose title mission
Day two report: Bresnan leads defiant Yorkshire in pursuit of testing Lord’s target
Day one report: Middlesex v Yorkshire: Ex-Leeds student Nick Gubbins poses questions for champions

AS IT STANDS
Somerset - 226pts
Middlesex - 218pts
Yorkshire - 211pts

CONTACT US ON SOCIAL MEDIA
Let us know your thoughts about today's matches on social media.
Like us on Facebook: Yorkshire Post Sport
Follow us on Twitter: @YPSport

SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS
Leave a comment at the bottom of this story what you're thinking about your side.

Back to the top of the page