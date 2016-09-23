FOOTBALL FIXTURES: Newlands and Edgehill meet in Division One battle

Hostilities will be resumed between bitter rivals Newlands and Edgehill this weekend when the sides meet in Division One of the Saturday League.

The clash is the stand out fixture of the weekend, with Edgehill 3rds' home game against Itis Itis Rovers also an intriguing tie in Division Three.

Elsewhere, there's a bumper schedule including Junior Cup, District Cup and League Cup fixtures.

The pick of the Sunday League clashes sees newcomers Angel Athletic travel to Fylingdales Reserves, while Division One champs Trafalgar host promoted Roscoes Bar.

SATURDAY’S FIXTURES

Junior Cup (2pm)

Seamer Reserves v Pickering Knights, Filey Town Reserves v Sinnington, Loftus v Scalby Reserves, Heslerton v Hunmanby United Reserves, Snainton v Thornton-le-Dale, Kirkbymoorside Reserves v Commercial, Wombleton Wanderers v Cayton Reserves, Edgehill Reserves v Fishburn Park Reserves, Goalsports v Duchess, Goalsports Reserves v Ayton, Gillamoor v Goldsborough United

District Cup (2pm)

Cayton v West Pier, Sleights v Scalby

League Cup (1.30pm)

Whitby Fishermen v Falsgrave

Division One

Filey Town v Seamer, Hunmanby United v Westover Wasps, Newlands v Edgehill

Division Two

FC Rosette v Newlands Reserves

Division Three

Edgehill 3rds v Itis Itis Rovers, Sherburn v Seamer Sports 3rds, Westover Wasps Reserves v Eastway Sports

SUNDAY’S FIXTURES

Division One

FILO v Cayton, Newlands v Ayton, Trafalgar v Roscoes Bar, West Pier v Fylingdales.

Division Two

Ayton Reserves v Scalby, Crown Tavern v Trafalgar Reserves, Fylingdales Reserves v Angel Athletic, Scarborough Campus v Newlands Reserves.