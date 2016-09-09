Fishburn return to winning ways

Fishburn Park got back to winning ways on Saturday with a 2-0 home success against Thornaby Dubliners in the Macmillan Bowl League Cup.

The home side, who had drawn one and lost two in their previous three Teesside League matches, dominated from the start, winger James Organ-Simpson hitting the bar with an effort while the Dubliners keeper pulled off two great saves to keep the scores level at half-time.

Luke Storr flies into a tackle

Park’s in-form striker Dan Brown broke the deadlock on the hour mark with a superb shot from 20 yards which finally evaded the grasp of the visiting gloveman and crashed into the top corner of the net.

The win was sealed when Brown, who used to play for North West Counties League side Alsager Town, won the ball back and played it wide to Luke Storr, and the latter’s cross was met by a bullet header from Organ-Simpson from the edge of the penalty area.

Assistant boss Ste Mothersdale said: “We dominated from the word go and it was a fully deserved win for us.

“The man of the match was very close between Brown and Nathan Storr, who was playing in the number 10 role, just behind the marksman.

Dan Brown goes close

“We gave it to Brown in the end as he scored one goal and set the other up, but Nathan also did very well.”

The next game for Park is home clash against local rivals Staithes Athletic in the Lou Moore Memorial Shield on Saturday afternoon, 1.30pm kick-off.

Staithes earned their first Teesside League triumph on Saturday, picking up a 6-3 home success against basement club St Mary’s Yarm.

Fishburn will return to league action a week on Saturday when they will be at home once again, with Nunthorpe Athletic being the visitors on this occasion.