Edgehill drawn against rivals Fishermen in North Riding Cup

Scarborough Saturday League rivals Edgehill will make the trip north to face their league rivals Whitby Fishermen in the first round of the NRCFA Cup on October 1.

Another clash between Scarborough League teams sees third division Ayton handed a tough home game against Division Two side Duchess.

Division Three Scalby Reserves have been drawn at home to York League Division Two side Bishopthorpe United, while top-flight Newlands head to Unicorn and Westover Wasps head to Spennithorne & Harmby.

Seamer Sports are at home to Richmond Mavericks, while Itis Itis Rovers host Colburn Town and Cayton Corinthians Reserves entertain York St John University and Cayton's first team travel to Stockton Churches United.