Cup glory for Staithes

Staithes CC are celebrating after beating Seamer to win the Beckett League Premier Division Cayley Cup.

Staithes won the toss and elected to bowl first, a move which paid early dividends as controlled bowling from Paul and Stu Theaker saw Seamer restricted 37-1 after eight overs.

Gregg Chadwick then joined prolific opener Anthony Jenkinson and the pair started to up the tempo.

Chadwick eventually fell for 33, the duo putting 59 on for the second wicket, but the introduction of Tom Steyert created further problems, with the paceman claiming 3-25 from his four overs.

Jenkinson remained firm and grew in confidence, ensuring his side posted a competitive 144-5 from their 20 overs by finishing on an excellent 76 not out, which included 10 fours and two sixes.

Staithes’ reply began aggressively with Chris Morrison whacking 24, but they then fell to 33-2.

Simon Bowes followed for 13, caught behind by Seamer skipper Rory Skelton off the bowling of Paul Greenhough, and Seamer sniffed an opportunity, bowling some tight overs and at 75-4 at the halfway mark the game seemed in the balance.

Young Brad Lewis was joined by Steyert and the pair combined for some excellent running between the wickets to move the score past 100.

Despite Seamer’s best efforts, Lewis and Steyart remained calm and steered their side to a comfortable win with two overs remaining.

Lewis hit the winning runs with a maximum to bring up his half-century, finishing on 51 not out.

Steyert made 38 not out and was named player of the match for his excellent all-round contribution.

This was Staithes’ third top-flight Cayley Cup victory in seven years and they’ll look to wrap up a league and cup double this weekend when they travel to rivals Staxton.