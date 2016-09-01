Charity darts and pool marathon at cricket club

A 24-hour charity darts and pool marathon is set to take place at Whitby Cricket Club on Friday evening.

Starting at 7pm and ending on Saturday evening, the event, organised by Garry Summerson, is raising money for St Catherine’s Hospice and the cricket club.

A raffle will also be taking place with the chance to win a 50-inch television, £200 and £100 in cash, Flamingo Land tickets and more than 80 other prizes.

Anybody wishing to support the event or purchase raffle tickets is invited to attend on the night.