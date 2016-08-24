Blues win at Warrington

Whitby Town continued their unbeaten start to the 2016/17 campaign when they claimed a fine 1-0 success at Warrington.

The Blues are now up to sixth place in the Evo-Stik Premier Division standings after two wins and a draw from their opening three fixtures.

Blues keeper Shane Bland kept a second successive clean-sheet

The game’s decisive moment arrived in the 63rd minute when Whitby found space on the edge of the Warrington box and the ball was laid off by Matty Tymon into the path of Dale Hopson, who planted the ball into the top corner for his third goal in as many games.

Hopson and Mikey Roberts then both had a couple of chances apiece to extend the visitors’ advantage, although the Seasiders’ own goal did come under some pressure from their hosts in the closing stages.

Goalkeeper Shane Bland and his teammates did however hold out to claim a second successive clean-sheet and another three-point haul, both of which were more than deserved according to Blues assistant-manager Lee Bullock.

“It would have been daylight robbery if the game had finished 0-0,” he said.

Whitby's assistant-manager Lee Bullock

“This was a really, really good performance from us. We controlled the game, especially in the first half where Warrington couldn’t deal with us.

“We didn’t create any real chances until after half-time, but it was always us that were the team who looked like scoring. They played a lot of long balls to their big men up top, but we dealt with it pretty well.

“In the end Dale [Hopson] has scored a really nice goal to win the game after Matty [Tymon] set him up with a good lay-off. It was what we deserved after another very pleasing display.”

Whitby return to action on Saturday when they travel to face Hednesford Town who were relegated from the National League North last season. Kick-off at Keys Park is 3pm.