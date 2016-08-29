Blues confident ahead of Bank Holiday test

Unbeaten Whitby Town go into their Bank Holiday Monday clash with Frickley Athletic in confident mood, according to boss Chris Hardy.

The Blues were boosted by a last-gasp leveller at Hednesford Town on Saturday, a goal which extended their unbeaten start to the campaign, and today’s visitors are currently rock-bottom of the Evo-Stik Premier Division table having lost five out of five so far.

“We go into this game with confidence and some good momentum and expect to maximise our points return,” Hardy said.

“We know we will have to put a shift in and maintain the levels of performance we have produced so far this season if we are to do this though.

“The late equaliser at Hednesford left us with a good feeling and we’ll look to carry this into the Frickley game

“We’ve played consistently well so far this season, but digging deep and keeping going to earn a draw in injury time showed another one of our qualities and the character of this group of players.”

Hardy will be forced to shuffle his pack for the visit of the West Yorkshiremen with centre-half Jamie Poole unavailable.

Fellow defender Mark Robinson is still away, however long-serving midfielder Dave McTiernan returns from a suspension picked up at the back end of last season.

“When you have two games to play in three days there is always a possibility that you will have to change things around, but that is what the squad is here for – to be used,” Hardy added.

“We had a very different kind of game at Hednesford on Saturday where we packed the midfield. At home to Frickley we may approach things another way.

“Poole and Robinson are unavailable but apart from that we are at full-strength, so we’re well set.”

Former colliery side Frickley have had a high turnover of playing staff over the summer, losing key men as well as all five league matches so far.

They have conceded 14 goals already this season, including four in their most recent defeat, a 4-0 home mauling by Mickleover on Saturday.

Last season, a resurgent performance from the West Yorkshire side saw a comfortable top half finish secured, including two draws against Whitby.

Admission at the Turnbull on Monday is £10 for adults (with accompanied under 16s admitted free), £6 senior citizens and £3 under-18s.