Blues boss: We deserved to win

Whitby Town boss Chris Hardy felt his side deserved three points from Saturday’s Evo-Stik Premier Division clash with Mickleover Sports.

The Blues dominated possession and created the game’s best chances, but were forced to a settle for a 1-1 draw at the Turnbull Ground.

Dale Hospon unleashes a strike on the Mickleover goal

Matty Tymon fired Town ahead after 47 minutes, but a controversial penalty awarded to the visitors ultimately earned them a share of the spoils.

“I think we’ve done more than enough to win the game,” Hardy said.

“We were dominant. The first half was good and we’ve created plenty of chances after the break, but their goalkeeper has pulled off some great saves.

“Mickleover haven’t shown much ambition, they’ve only got in behind us once during the whole game, so we’re a bit frustrated to only end up with a point.

Visiting goalkeeper Jack Tolley made a number of fine saves to frustrate the Blues

“We’re playing well, we just need that bit more cutting edge up front.

“The fact that the players were in the dressing room after the game disappointed only to have drawn this match shows how far we’ve come and the hunger in the camp at the moment.

“I feel for the boys. They should be enjoying three points after that performance.”

Mickleover’s bit of good fortune arrived in the 55th minute when centre-half Luke Bythway was penalised for handball just inside his own box.

Callum Martin battles for possession

Despite their being no time for Bythway to avoid the ball hitting him given his close proximity to his opponent, referee Mr Samuel Barrott immediately pointed to the penalty spot.

Reflecting on the match official’s performance, Hardy added: “In a game where there shouldn’t have been much for the referee to do, he’s managed to make sure that he was very involved.”

The Blues will be looking to get back to winning ways on Tuesday evening when they host Ilkeston at the Turnbull Ground, 7.45pm kick-off.