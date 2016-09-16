Blues appeal for extra backing from locals

Whitby Town are appealing to football fans in the local area to get behind the club.

The Blues have equalled their best to start to a season in more than 20 years, going nine games without defeat in addition to reaching the second qualifying round of the FA Cup for the first time in four seasons.

Despite this, attendances are still down below the 300-mark that the Seasiders strive for in order to remain on an even keel financially.

“This is a club that the town can be proud of, and we want more people to get involved and join us in what we’re doing,” manager Chris Hardy said.

“I appreciate that a lot of people have other priorities, but we’re striving to offer value for money with the product we deliver here.

“Anyone coming to the Turnbull Ground will witness us playing good football and, at the moment, we are winning matches.

“Extra people in the ground creates a better atmosphere and can provide a huge boost for the players out on the pitch.

“The message I’d like to send out to football fans in the town is, this is your football club, please come along to a game and just see for yourselves exactly what is on offer.”

The last time that Town started a campaign so impressively was in 1994/95, during their time in the Northern League, when they went nine games unbeaten.

This season’s good form has lifted Whitby to fourth in the Evo-Stik Premier Division, and Hardy’s assistant Lee Bullock feels that the current side are playing the best football he has seen during his three and a half years as a Blue.

“The football we are playing at the moment is the best I’ve seen at this club by a long way,” he added.

“We had some great results and performances under Darren Williams, but we are flying this season.

“I know that in the past maybe people will have been put off coming to watch because the team has struggled, but that isn’t the case now.

“Regardless of results, supporters will always be treated to a proper display of football from this team.”

Vice chairman Andrew Spenceley echoed Hardy and Bullock’s sentiments, adding: “We have a lot to offer here at Whitby Town and we need to get more people through the turnstiles so they can witness what we’re doing and also to help us increase revenue.

“If we can bring in additional revenue then that allows us to maintain our playing budget. Without that, it’s difficult to achieve what we want to on the pitch.

“This is why the FA Cup is so important to us and Saturday’s game at Spennymoor is massive for the club.

“We know that a bit of a run in that competition generates interest and automatically brings people though the gates, which is what we need.

“We’re also keen to get more youngsters coming to games and are looking at ways of getting more children involved.

“Ideally, we’d like the kids in the school playground to be talking about the goal they saw Dale Hopson score at the Turnbull on Saturday, rather than the one they watched Wayne Rooney score on the TV.”