Blues aim to build on Corby success

Whitby Town head to Warrington tonight (Tuesday) aiming to build on Saturday’s home win over Corby Town.

The Blues registered their first victory of the 2016/17 season with a 1-0 triumph over the Northamptonshire outfit courtesy of Dale Hopson’s second-half penalty.

Mikey Roberts is challenged by a Corby defender

And manager Chris Hardy says that his side go into the game against their newly-promoted opponents full of confidence.

“We visit Warrington at near enough full-strength and we go there with the squad in confident mood,” he told the Whitby Gazette.

“We’ve played very well in our first two games, the 1-1 and 1-0 scorelines haven’t reflected our dominance or the quality of our performances.

“That said, we need to start taking our chances in front of goal, and until we do, the scorelines won’t tell the full story.

Blues striker Matty Tymon is fouled in the penalty area

“Just as was the case at Sutton Coldfield, we were almost completely dominant against Corby on Saturday. We’ll look to continue that at Warrington.”

New recruit Luke Bythway will go straight into the squad for the trip to the North West after signing for the Seasiders from Marske United on Monday.

“Luke will travel with us to Warrington and could be involved,” Hardy added.

“He’s a player who I know well from our time together at Guisborough and he brings a lot of versatility as he can play in a number of positions.

Matty Tymon, left, congratulates Dale Hopson on his goal

“Once we found out it wasn’t working out for him at Markse it was a no-brainer for us to bring him to Whitby.

“He ticks all the boxes for me and will prove a good addition.”