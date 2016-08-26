Beckett League Fixtures: Staithes aiming to wrap up title at rivals Staxton

Staithes will retain their Premier Division title if they can avoid a heavy defeat away at rivals Staxton on Saturday.
Staithes lead the way with 335 points from Staxton on 306, with Seamer way back in third on 247 points.
Cloughton host Staxton 2nds in Division One, with Staxton needing a hugely one-sided victory to jump above their hosts and win promotion to the top-flight.
Cayton 2nds need to pick up points at Brompton to be in with a chance of leaping above Wold Newton, who are at Wykeham, and avoid the drop.
In Division Two, Bridlington 2nds will wrap up the title with victory against Sewerby 2nds, who could still be relegated if Scarborough 2nds beat Scalby 2nds.
Great Habton and Fylingdales are separated by 10 points and both could still get promoted, Habton are in the driving seat and they travel to already relegated Forge Valley 2nds, while Fylingdales travel to Ravenscar.
Seamer 2nds will join champions Kirkbymoorside in winning promotion from Division Three if they beat Flixton 3rds, but third-placed Wykeham 2nds are only four points behind and play away at Flamborough.
At the other end of the table, Muston need to beat Ryedale at home to try and jump above Nawton Grange 2nds and stay up, while Grange are away at Heslerton 2nds.
Lockton will look to turn around their nine-point deficit to third-bottom Wold Newton 2nds and jump above their opponent to avoid the drop in Division Four, while in Division Five, Forge Valley 3rds hold an 11-point advantage over closest rivals Ravenscar 2nds, who have finished their season, and a 13-point gap over third-placed Wykeham 3rds, who play at rock-bottom Scalby 3rds, so they'll want to get over the line with a win against Muston 2nds.
Saturday’s Readers Scarborough Beckett League fixtures
Premier Division (1:30pm)
Cayton v Ebberston
Flixton 2nds v Seamer
Mulgrave v Heslerton
Nawton Grange v Forge Valley
Scalby v Filey
Staxton v Staithes
Division 1 (1:30pm)
Brompton v Cayton 2nds
Cloughton v Staxton 2nds
Settrington v Grindale
Sherburn v Thornton Dale
Wykeham v Wold Newton
Division 2 (1:30pm)
Bridlington 2nds v Sewerby 2nds
Ebberston 2nds v Ganton
Forge Valley 2nds v Great Habton
Ravenscar v Fylingdales
Scarborough 3rds v Scalby 2nds
Division 3 (1:30pm)
Flamborough v Wykeham 2nds
Heslerton 2nds v Nawton Grange
Muston v Ryedale
Seamer 2nds v Flixton 3rds
Kirkbymoorside – No Game
Division 4 (2pm)
Filey 2nds v Cayton 3rds
Hospitals/Rugby v Cloughton 2nds
Snainton v Sherburn 2nds
Wold Newton 2nds v Lockton
Division 5 (2pm)
Forge Valley 3rds v Muston 2nds
Ganton 2nds v Valley Bar Nomads
Scalby 3rds v Wykeham 3rds
