BECKETT LEAGUE: Edwards takes 10 as Hospitals claim promotion

Hospitals/Rugby Club paceman Marcus Edwards bagged all 10 wickets as his side thumped Sherburn 2nds to secure promotion from Division Four.

The former Wykeham bowler bagged all 10 Sherburn wickets for 39 runs as the villagers were dismissed for 85.

Mark Kelly's 34 saw Hospitals to victory despite the best efforts of Ashley Oldroyd, who bagged three wickets.

Lockton pace bowler Andrew Sellers took a cracking 6-10 as Filey 2nds were rattled out for just 43 runs, the villagers winning by seven wickets to keep them in with a chance of beating the drop.

Cayton 3rds won by 34 runs at home to Wold Newton 2nds despite being dismissed for 99, Chris Hodgson taking 3-18 for the visitors.

Captain Mathew Micklethwaite weighed in with 4-16 as the away side slumped to 65 all out.

Bridlington 2nds secured promotion from Division Two with a rapid seven-wicket win at rivals Fylingdales.

Swing bowler Mike Tate took 4-30 and Matty Clay 3-9 as the hosts slumped to 52 all out, Brid easing home for the loss of three wickets to secure promotion and move within seven points of the title.

Great Habton took full advantage of the slip-up by Fylingdales, as they cantered to a 104-run win at home to Ganton, with a trip to basement club Forge Valley 2nds to finish their season they will fancy their chances of nicking promotion.

Rob Richardson's 75 helped Habton to 201 all out, James Richardson taking 5-49 for the visitors.

Dan Reardon, stepping up from the seconds, top-scored with 27 in reply but Ganton slipped to 97 all out in the face of astonishing bowling from Will Curtis, who collected 8-46.

Joe Bayes smashed an unbeaten 135 in Ravenscar's 90-win at a weakened Sewerby 2nds

John Nelson then took three wickets and Oli Duck two as Sewerby slipped to 144 all out.

Ebberston 2nds claimed a five-wicket win at Scalby 2nds.

James Wainwright hit 36 for the home side, but George Hardie’s 3-23 saw Scalby dismissed for 146.

Tom Holmes then hit fine unbeaten fifty and Doug Bentley added 49no to secure the win for Ebberston..

Scarborough 3rds bowler Tom Pratt took 4-7 as his side shot Forge Valley 2nds all out for a paltry 38 all out.

Scarborough won in eight overs, but lost four wickets, though the win keeps them in with a slight chance of beating the drop.

Kirkbymoorside won by four wickets at promotion hopefuls Wykeham 2nds to secure the Division Three title.

Ian Thompson shone for the hosts with a cracking 73 in his side's decent 178-7 and Adam Eustace grabbed 4-29 to put Wykeham in charge only for a superb 72 from Andy Bayes to hand the Moorsiders the title triumph.

Seamer moved into second place but were denied by the rain at Nawton Grange 2nds.

The away side made 226-4 with Josh McNeil making an excellent 72 and Phil Metcalfe 69 not out.

Spinner McNeil then took over with the ball, taking 4-29 but rain intervened with Grange ailing on 85-5 to leave Seamer on 12 points for the game.

Flamborough also remain promotion possibles following a resounding 10 wicket win over Muston.

Dave England took 3-27 to bowl Muston all out for 81, before Luke Dixon’s 56 not out ensured a 20-point win.

Luke Stokoe was the star with bat and ball as nine-man Ravenscar 2nds completed their fine Division Five season with a win over seven-man Scalby 3rds.

Stokoe took 5-15 then made 40 not out alongside Wil Warwick’s 45 not out for a 10-wicket win.

Champs Valley Bar Nomads defeated second-placed Forge Valley 3rds by 15 runs.

Ben Atkinson hit 64 as Nomads made 141-7 despite 4-21 from Neil Arnott.

Stalwart Tim Farrant made 53 in reply, but 4-26 from skipper Tony Hulme made sure of the win.

Thornton Dale 2nds capped their campaign with a five-wicket win over promotion-chasing Wykeham 3rds, who posted 132 all out with Josh Briggs top scoring with 39.

Paul Waring registered the best figures for Dale with 3-21 and then contributed 43, youngster Tom Snowden was the main man with the bat with an unbeaten 56no to get his side home.

