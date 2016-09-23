Batchelor denied dream Abu Dhabi trip after defeat

Whitby’s Chris Batchelor came agonisingly close to a trip to Abu Dhabi with his club Great Ayton.

Skipper Batchelor led Great Ayton into the YPL Champions play-off at Headlingley last weekend where they faced up to Pudsey St Lawrence of the Bradford League.

In the other semi, Harrogate took on Wakefield at Scarborough CC.

In the end it was Pudsey and Wakefield, who progressed to play in a once-in-a-lifetime game in Abu Dhabi, though Batchelor still produced a starring role in defeat.

The batsman struck 87 as Great Ayton chased down a total of 200, but after his departure following a contentious lbw decision, the wheels fell off.

Batchelor joked: “It probably is a good thing we didn’t win because Abu Dhabi would have been too hot for me.

“It was a great day at Headingley though, it just didn’t work out for us in the end.

“It is all about finding the best team in Yorkshire, which is a competition they will be having every year from now on. I think the final in Abu Dhabi is a one-off though.

“We had a good season though winning a cup and I had a good season personally as well.

“I scored 900 runs at an average of 47, which isn’t bad.”