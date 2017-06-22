Kettle steams to half-century in Whitby 3rds success

Whitby’s 3rd team were indebted to experienced batsman Graham Kettle and his partner Duncan Russell as the pair guided them to a one-wicket win at Great Ayton 3rds in the Sunday Division Two.

Great Ayton won the toss and elected to bat first, making their way to a very competitive 230-9, Darryl Grason leading the charge with the ball as he took 3-21 from his eight overs.

Pete Stentiford, Matthew Smith, Kieran Purvis and Liam Calvert also chipped in with a wicket each.

Whitby’s reply got away to solid start before Ben Braim departed for 20 with the score on 40.

His fellow opener Calvert went for 26 and number three Oliver Roberts made 13.

Stentiford (34) and Smith (20) kept the Whitby 3rds charge going until their dismissals.

That brought Kettle to the crease, and his unbeaten 53 along with 33 from Alfie Swales helped Whitby across the line in the 44th over.

Credit must also go to number 11 Russell, who survived 13 balls at the end and added four to the third team’s tally of 231-9.

Whitby were also helped out as Great Ayton proved generous with the ball, handing their visitors 23 extras.