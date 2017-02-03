Harburn Cup to be renamed in memory of Linda Goulding

AndyHire Evening League cricket teams will meet up for their AGM at Scarborough Cricket Club on Monday night, 7.30pm start.

The main business of the night will be the changing of the name of the league’s premier cup competition, which will now be known as the Linda Goulding Memorial Harburn Cup, as a tribute to the late wife of league secretary Bernard Goulding.

This honours all the hard work that Linda did for the league over many years.

Club will also discuss an annual challenge game between a Ryedale Beckett Evening League representative team and an AndyHire Evening League rep side.

It has been suggested that this would probably be played on a Sunday afternoon with a 4pm start.