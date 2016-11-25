Guests have a ball at Sport Mulgrave dinner

Over £6,000 was raised for Sport Mulgrave at a hugely successful sporting dinner, held at the Raithwaite Hall Estate on Saturday night.

The annual dinner was hosted by MC Dave Callaghan, who interviewed guest speakers Adam Lyth, Ryan Sidebottom of Yorkshire and Durham bowler Graham Onions.

The evening's MC Dave Callaghan interviews Adam Lyth

Guests were also entertained by comedian Zak Stevens and enjoyed music courtesy of North East Entertainments.

Dougie Raine, event organiser and chairman of Sport Mulgrave, was delighted with how the event went.

“It was an absolutely outstanding night,” said Raine.

“It went so successfully that all our tables for next year’s event have been taken.

“We usually raise between £3-4,ooo, so to raise £6,000 this year is fantastic.”

Raine was quick to thank a host of people who orchestrated the event and ensured it was a success.

He added: “There are so many people to thank.

“Raithwaite Hall were superb as always, especially Eleanor Lyth, the events manager.

“Ivor Homer and Mike Scaife sold over £750 of raffle tickets, Robert Smith ran a superb auction, and sponsors Yorkshire Water and Mott McDonald Bentley Construction also helped.”