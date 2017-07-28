Ganton and Seamer B secure promotion

In a rain-hit penultimate round of Andy Hire Evening League fixtures, Ganton and Seamer B claimed victories to secure promotion from Divisions B and C respectively.

Ian Cousins smashed a powerful unbeaten 91 and Ant Allison 36 not out as Ganton posted 163 in one of only five games played on Thursday, visitors Scarborough making 102-3 in reply with David Snowball's 58 not out their driving force.

This win confirmed Ganton's promotion to Division A, and a win in Tuesday's final game at Sherburn would seal the title for them, but the hosts also still have a chance of promotion if they win and second-placed Scalby suffer a shock defeat at Wykeham B, who need a win themselves to avoid the drop.

Sherburn maintained this hope of promotion with a 51-run home win against Cayton B, who were relegated by this result.

Jamie Thomson and Jordan Wharton smacked 53 not out apiece as the hosts made 137-1, Cayton B slipping to 86-8 in reply and they drop into Division C.

Seamer B made sure of their promotion from Division C with a 52-run win at home to Staxton B.

Jake Moore's 39 turned out to be crucial in their 134-8, Andy Dove snapping up a superb 5-32.

Paul Greenhough then secured 3-6 as Staxton limped to 82-8 in reply.

Leaders Seamer B can now grasp the title with a win in their final game at Scalby B on Tuesday.

Second-placed Forge Valley can still pip them to the title if they win their final game, which is at home to their own B team, on Tuesday, and Seamer lose at Carr Lane.

Ravenscar's slim hopes of promotion crashed and burned on Thursday as they suffered a crushing defeat at home to Muston.

Brad Gregory's spell of 4-6 saw the hosts crash to 7-6 after only three overs, and Ravenscar did well to bat out their overs for 49-8 on a tricky wicket.

Muston lost three wickets but swiftly wrapped up victory.

The only game to survive in Division A was once again at Staxton, and they took full advantage to go top of the table after a seven-wicket win against Seamer.

Gregg Chadwick hit an excellent 74 and Matty Morris 26 as Seamer made 127-4, but David Morris (44) and Rob Pinder (37) steered Staxton to a seven-wicket win.

Staxton are now a point clear of long-time leaders Heslerton, whose game at Wykeham fell victim to the wet weather.

So Staxton can now wrap up the league title win with a success at home to Ebberston to Tuesday, while Heslerton are on the road at Seamer.

Cloughton and Flixton are both locked together at the bottom of the table on 12 points, and they face each other in their final match, with the victor then hoping that third-from-bottom Seamer slip up which would leave both sides on 15 points to set up a play-off match to avoid relegation.

Andy Hire Scarborough Evening Cricket League - Results for Thursday July 27.

DIVISION A (*Denotes home team)

*Staxton A 132-3 (Rob Pinder 37, David Morris 44) beat Seamer A 127-4 (Gregg Chadwick 74, Matty Morris 26) by 7 wkts.

*Ebberston A v Cloughton A, *Wykeham A v Heslerton, *Flixton A v Filey - All grounds too wet for play - one point for each team.

DIVISION B

*Ganton 163-2 (Ian Cousins 91no, Ant Allison 36no) beat Scarborough 102-3 (David Snowball 58no) by 61 runs.

*Sherburn 137-1 (Jamie Thomson 53no, Jordan Wharton 53no) beat Cayton B 86-8 (Ashley Oldroyd 3-9) by 51 runs.

*Cayton A v Wykeham B, *Cloughton B v Scalby A - Grounds too wet for play - one point for each team.

DIVISION C

Muston 50-3 beat *Ravenscar 49-8 (Brad Gregory 4-6) by 7 wkts.

*Seamer B 134-8 (Jake Moore 39, Andy Dove 5-32) beat Staxton B 82-8 (Paul Greenhough 3-6) by 52 runs.

*Forge Valley B v Snainton, *Scalby B v Flixton B, *Scarborough Nomads v Forge Valley A, *Wykeham C v Ebberston B - All grounds too wet for play - one point for each team.